Michael Forsum Buys 13,333 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

LSEA stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.