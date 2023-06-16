Michael Forsum Buys 13,333 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Landsea Homes Stock Up 2.6 %
LSEA stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.
