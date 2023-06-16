Michael M. Crow Sells 3,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workiva Trading Up 0.5 %

WK stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.