Michael M. Crow Sells 3,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Workiva Trading Up 0.5 %
WK stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
