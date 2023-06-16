MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.47. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,669,419 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MicroVision by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 77.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,043 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 58.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

