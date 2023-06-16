MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,001,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,405 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $17.45.

MINISO Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

