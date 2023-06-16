Mizuho Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Confluent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

