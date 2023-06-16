MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

