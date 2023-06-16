Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Equal Weight

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Fujitsu Stock Down 3.2 %

Fujitsu stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

