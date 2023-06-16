Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Equal Weight

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Fujitsu Stock Down 3.2 %
Fujitsu stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujitsu (FJTSY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.