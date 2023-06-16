Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 217 ($2.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49. The company has a market cap of £100.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

