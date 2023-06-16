Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

MPLX stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

