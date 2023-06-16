Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

MWA opened at $15.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

