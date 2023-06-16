National Bank Financial Trims ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Target Price to C$65.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATSAF opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. ATS has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

