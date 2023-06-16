National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NKSH stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,596 shares of company stock worth $170,426 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

