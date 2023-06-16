National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in National Beverage by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

