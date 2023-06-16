Natixis Buys 1,012,835 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $140,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.