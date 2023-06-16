Natixis Buys 152,100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $328.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.32 and its 200-day moving average is $321.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

