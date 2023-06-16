Natixis Buys 238,476 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $109,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $202.34 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.