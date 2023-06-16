Natixis Buys 321,934 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of 3M worth $55,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

