Natixis Buys 805,900 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $57,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

