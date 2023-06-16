Natixis Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,239 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Comcast were worth $61,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

