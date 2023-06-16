Natixis Has $166.10 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.8% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $166,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

NYSE APD opened at $290.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

