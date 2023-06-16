Natixis Has $64.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $64,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $662.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

