Natixis Has $76.32 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,748 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 1.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $76,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

