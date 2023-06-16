Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Natixis boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.7% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $135,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

