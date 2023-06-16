Natixis Purchases 1,495,006 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 909.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 1.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $106,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

