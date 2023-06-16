Natixis Purchases 211,185 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ResMed were worth $45,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average is $219.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,276 shares of company stock worth $5,774,066. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

