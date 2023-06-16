Natixis Purchases 242,937 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $58,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $97.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

