Natixis Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510,641 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $67,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.