Natixis Sells 91,584 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,584 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $94,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $339.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

