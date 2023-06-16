Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
