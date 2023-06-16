Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:NM opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
