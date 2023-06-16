Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NM opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

