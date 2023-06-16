NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Head to Head Contrast

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stillfront Group AB (publ) 1 2 3 0 2.33 NetEase 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,821.85%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $116.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Stillfront Group AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stillfront Group AB (publ) is more favorable than NetEase.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $13.99 billion 4.59 $2.95 billion $5.01 19.59

This table compares Stillfront Group AB (publ) and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Stillfront Group AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stillfront Group AB (publ) and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A NetEase 23.13% 20.23% 12.73%

Summary

NetEase beats Stillfront Group AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star. Its games portfolio also include Unravel Two, War and Peace: American Civil War, War Commander: Rogue Assault, Word Collect, Word nut, What's the Pic, Ludo Club, and Teen Patti Gold. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.