Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $445.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.16 and a 200-day moving average of $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

