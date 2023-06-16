Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $485.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $445.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

