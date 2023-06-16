NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,193,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,090,000 after purchasing an additional 886,737 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,941,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.