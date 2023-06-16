Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Roth Mkm started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.
Nextracker Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ NXT opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $43.97.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
