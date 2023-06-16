NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

