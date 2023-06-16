NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 5.3% Higher

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $112.46. 5,899,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,450,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

