Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 12.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 26,227,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,862,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

