Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Norcros Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:NXR opened at GBX 180.56 ($2.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.07). The company has a market cap of £161.19 million, a PE ratio of 635.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Stories

