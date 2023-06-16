Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

