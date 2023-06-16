Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.78 million, a PE ratio of -938.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

