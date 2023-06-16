NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.
NOV Price Performance
NOV stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89.
NOV Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
About NOV
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.
