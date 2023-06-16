Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Nova stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. Nova has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

