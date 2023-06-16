NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

