NVR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $105.00 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $105.00 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $410.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $86.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $302.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,930.34 on Friday. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,762.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

