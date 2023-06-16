NVR’s (NVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $105.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $86.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $302.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,863.33.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,930.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,762.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR will post 410.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.