Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

