Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

