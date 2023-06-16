Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.84. The company has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.