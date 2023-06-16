Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.98 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

